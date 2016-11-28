UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
Nov 28 Assystem SA :
* Acquired 100 pct of shares of Edison Technical Recruitment Limited ("Edison") a company based in Birmingham, UK
* Acquired 100 pct of shares of Edison Technical Recruitment Limited ("Edison") a company based in Birmingham, UK

* John McAuley, founder of Edison, will join Assystem UK's team
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, Luc Oram, a director in the public sector debt business, and FIG DCM director Nils Colldahl are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.