* Final dividend up 7.4 percent to 17.5 pence per share

* Fy revenue rose 10.1 percent to 1.431 billion stg

* Like-For-Like revenue increased 0.4 pct

* Like-For-Like pre-exceptional EBITA increased 3.8 pct to 178.8 million stg

* Profit after tax increased 10.3 percent to 114.5 million stg

* Adjusted earnings per share increased 6.5 percent to 49.3 pence

* New financial year has started well and although 2017 will be another challenging year

* New financial year has started well and although 2017 will be another challenging year

* We expect to deliver pre-exceptional EBITA in line with current market expectations