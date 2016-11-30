Nov 30 Kesko Oyj

* Has sold its grocery trade in Russia to Lenta Ltd

* Aggregate consideration for disposal including sales price adjustment is about 11.4 billion roubles ($175.5 million)

* Says disposal will have a minor impact on its net sales

* Outlook in respect of net sales and comparable operating profit for period Q4 2016 - Q3 2017 remains unchanged

