Nov 30 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* On target with good overall business development

* In first nine months of 2016, group sales amounted to 98.0 million euros ($104.38 million), compared with 146.3 million euros in previous year

* Adjusted group EBIT for first nine months of 2016 amounted to -5.1 million euros

* 9-month EBIT amounted to -6.8 million euros and therefore was 41.6 percent above previous year (-11.6 million euros)

* Positive profit forecast for financial year 2016

* Expects financial year 2016 to finish with a clearly positive adjusted operating result after depreciation and amortization

* Q4 of current financial year will be strongest quarter in five years in terms of sales and earnings

* Company expects continued high sales and EBIT in medium to upper single-digit million euro range in 2017

* With very strong Q4, for which deag projects sales of between 90 million and 100 million euros, company expects total sales for year 2016 as a whole will be close to last year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)