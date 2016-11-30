Nov 30 ElringKlinger AG :

* Receives a major lightweight contract from U.S. market

* Order from an U.S. car maker for supply of cockpit cross-car beams

* Establishment of new production site in close proximity to customer - start of production planned for 2017

* Order represents triple-digit million euro volume over five years