Nov 30 Biogaia AB

* Biogaia makes further investment in MetaBogen

* Says makes investment of SEK 4 mln in research company MetaboGen after it previously invested SEK 8 mln

* In 2014 it had decided to invest in total SEK 12 mln in the research firm

* BioGaia now owns 36 pct of the share capital of MetaboGen