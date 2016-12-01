BRIEF-ShanXi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 to 35 pct
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 25.2 million to 30.9 million yuan
Dec 1 Valneva Se :
* Valneva: leading healthcare investor MVM Life Science partners acquires 7.5 pct shareholding in Valneva
* Funds managed by MVM Life Science Partners LLP to invest a total of 15.2 million euros in a simultaneous private placement of 2.9 million newly issued shares and purchase of a further tranche of existing shares
* Issue price of 2.60 euros per share corresponds to volume weighted average trading price of previous three trading sessions
* Dr. Bali Muralidhar to join Valneva's supervisory board as MVM representative
* Transaction is expected to close on December 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
* Says 1,000 units of its 1st series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,077 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,059 yen