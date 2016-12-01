Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 1 Columbus A/S :
* Acquires IT services and cloud company in the UK
* Acquisition is financed by its own available funds
* 26.6 million Danish crowns ($3.8 million) is expected to be capitalized as intangible assets
* Does not expect acquisition to affect announced expectations to 2016
* For 2017 isolated, acquisition is expected to contribute with revenue in level of 49.4 million crowns and EBITDA in level of 3.5 million crowns
* 2017 is expected to be negatively affected by integration costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0089 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)