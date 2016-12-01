Dec 1 Bonava AB (publ) :
* Bonava acquires land and creates neighbourhood with 450
housing units in Täby
* Bonava has concluded an agreement for acquisition of eight
properties from Pentavägsfastigheter i Täby at a price of
approximately 236 million Swedish crowns ($25 million).
* Will assume possession of property once Täby municipality
has made a decision to initiate zoning work, which is expected
to take place in 2018
* First sod is expected to be turned in 2021, with first
residents scheduled to move in at end of 2022
($1 = 9.2353 Swedish crowns)
