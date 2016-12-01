Dec 1 Adesso AG

* Positive development continues with successful third quarter in 2016 / guidance increased for the year overall

* Sales after nine months: +34 pct to 188.4 million euros ($200.23 million)

* Q3 with new record values for sales (69.6 million euros) and EBITDA (7.7 million euros)

* EBITDA after nine months: +73 pct to 16.6 million euros

* Forecast for 2016 overall was increased to 252 to 262 million euros in sales (previously 231 to 243 million euros) and to 20 to 24 million euros for EBITDA (previously 17.0 to 19.5 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated earnings are 8.2 million euros (previous year: 4.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)