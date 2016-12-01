BRIEF-Peabody energy receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG :
* Local court opens insolvency proceedings
* Business operations of Heliocentris Group continue under direction of existing management board for time being Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing