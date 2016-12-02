Dec 2 Ica Gruppen

* Ica Real Estate to sell Ica Eiendom Norge AS

* Underlying property value of SEK 2.2 billion

* Says deal gives Ica gruppen a positive cash flow of approximately SEK 1.9 billion and a capital gain of slightly more than SEK 400 million

* Capital gain will be recognised during the first quarter of 2017