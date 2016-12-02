Dec 2 UNIQA Insurance Group AG :
* Sells Italian subsidiaries
* To sell majority interest of 99.7 percent in its subsidiary UNIQA Assicurazioni Spa to
italian mutual insurance company Società Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni
* Purchase price is 295 million euros ($314.29 million) before transaction costs
* Uniqa still expects earnings before taxes for fiscal year 2016 to be up to 50 percent
lower than very good earnings for 2015
* Is also keeping to its intention to continuously increase dividends per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9386 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)