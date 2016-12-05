Dec 5 Vossloh AG :

* Strengthens its competitive position in the USA with acquisition of rail infrastructure company Rocla Concrete Tie

* Purchase price to be determined for debt-free company as at day of completion is expected to be approximately $117.2 million

* Completion of acquisition is subject to merger control clearances and is expected at beginning of 2017