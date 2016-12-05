Dec 5 Biogaia Ab

* Biogaia signs major distribution and license agreements with partner in japan

* Through its Japanese subsidiary BioGaia has signed two new exclusive distributor agreements for Japan with Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Holdings Inc. One for sales of finished probiotic supplements with Lactobacillus reuteri and one for use of Lactobacillus reuteri as ingredient in food

* Launches are planned to 2017