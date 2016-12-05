Dec 5 Cambian Group Plc

* Proposed disposal of the adult services business

* Proposed disposal of adult services business for cash consideration of 377 million stg

* Agreed to dispose of its adult services business to Cygnet Health Care Limited

* Majority of disposal consideration will be used to repay company's existing indebtedness in full.

* Also intends to announce a return of capital of 40 million stg to Cambian's shareholders following completion in H1 2017

