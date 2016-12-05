Dec 5 Cambian Group Plc
* Proposed disposal of the adult services business
* Proposed disposal of adult services business for cash
consideration of 377 million stg
* Agreed to dispose of its adult services business to Cygnet
Health Care Limited
* Majority of disposal consideration will be used to repay
company's existing indebtedness in full.
* Also intends to announce a return of capital of 40 million
stg to Cambian's shareholders following completion in H1 2017
* Completion of transaction is expected by end of december
2016
