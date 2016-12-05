Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 5 ECSC Group Plc
* Intention to float
* Announce its intention to seek admission of its shares to trading on AIM market
* Dealings are expected to commence on aim on 14 december 2016. Stockdale Securities Limited is acting as nominated adviser and broker to company in relation to admission
* Proposed placing to raise approximately 5 million sth Source text for Eikon:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)