Dec 5 RusHydro :

* Says terminated its participation in LLC Power Retail Company of Bashkortostan (LLC ESCB) through sale of 100 pct share in charter capital of LLC ESCB

* Inter RAO through its units Inter RAO Capital and Inter RAO Invest acquired 100 pct stake in LLC ESCB Source text:, bit.ly/2gFHAVf

