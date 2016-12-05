Dec 5 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :

* Acquires Biogran, the leading manufacturer and distributor of organic brands in Spain

* Acquisition of Biogran for a purchase consideration of 67 million euros ($71.68 million) on a cash and debt free basis

Closing is expected later today ($1 = 0.9347 euros)