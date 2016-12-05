UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :
* Acquires Biogran, the leading manufacturer and distributor of organic brands in Spain
* Acquisition of Biogran for a purchase consideration of 67 million euros ($71.68 million) on a cash and debt free basis
* Closing is expected later today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources