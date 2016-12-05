Dec 5 Global Graphics SE :

* Consideration for acquisition is £1.2 million ($1.52 million) in cash followed by a maximum deferred consideration of £3.6 million

* Deferred consideration is payable in cash and is contingent on revenue during ten year period from Dec 6, 2016 until Dec 31, 2026