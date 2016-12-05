BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 6 Traditional Therapy Clinics Ltd :
* Traditional Therapy Clinics Ltd - TTC acquires a new clinic-TTC.AX
* Asx alert-TTC acquires a new clinic-TTC.AX
* Deal's total purchase price represents an average Ebitda multiple of 3.2 based on clinic's earnings in 2016 financial year
* Unit entered into contract to acquire a new clinic from its franchised clinic base
* Settlement of acquisition is expected to be complete during Jan 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.