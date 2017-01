Dec 6 Villa World Ltd "

* Company anticipates fy17 net profit after tax growth of at least 5% ($35.4 million)

* "it is intention of board to continue payment of dividends in accordance with stated payout policy of 50 - 75% of npat, paid semi-annually"

* company is targeting net profit after tax (unaudited) for 1h17 of approximately $19.5 - $21.4 million

* Villa world ltd - 1h17 guidance-vlw.ax