Dec 6 Lantern Hotel Group Ltd

* Lantern hotel- sale price of $17.228m represents a 65% premium to 30 june 2016 book value and completion of sale is expected to occur in february 2017

* Has entered into contracts for sale of freehold and business of waterworks hotel

* Lantern hotel group ltd - sale of waterworks hotel, botany, nsw-ltn.ax