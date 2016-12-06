BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
Dec 6 Auden AG :
* Completes capital increase, raising total gross proceeds of 15.6 million euros through placement of 2,230,421 shares at subscription price of 7.00 euros per share
* Successful placement of new shares under this capital increase now yields gross transaction proceeds of approx. 15.6 million euros ($16.79 million) to company, which it intends to deploy for expansion of its investment portfolio in accordance with its corporate strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.