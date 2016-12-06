Dec 7 ASG Group Ltd

* NRI obtains FIRB approval for proposal to acquire ASG Group

* Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) has confirmed it has no objections under foreign acquisitions and takeovers act 1975

* No objections to proposal from Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) to acquire 100% of shares in ASG

* NRI proposes to acquire ASG by way of scheme of arrangement, at a price of $1.63 per share