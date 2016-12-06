MOVES-Citadel's top natural gas trader steps down -sources
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Harrison DeStefano, head of natural gas at hedge fund Citadel LLC, has stepped down, two sources familiar with the move said on Wednesday.
Dec 7 Mercantile Investment Company Ltd :
* Mercantile Investment Company seeks trading halt pending announcement of a material placement of mercantile 8% unsecured notes to sophisticated investors
* Mercantile Investment Company Ltd - trading halt-MVT.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican tequila maker Jose Cuervo will seek to raise more than $700 million in an initial public offering, with Singapore's Temasek Holdings Ltd taking 20 percent of the offer, an investor presentation showed on Wednesday.
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset