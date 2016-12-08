Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 Over The Wire Holdings Ltd
* Over the wire holdings ltd - deal for consideration of $7.615 million
* "acquisition is expected to offer attractive ebitda and eps accretion to over wire on a full year basis."
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire all of shares in telarus pty ltd (telarus)
* Over the wire holdings ltd - "significant synergies are expected to be realised post integration"
* Over the wire holdings ltd - over the wire to acquire telarus-otw.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)