Dec 8 ProCredit Holding AG :

* Prepares to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acts as listing agent for Procredit Holding Ag & Co. KgaA

* Econnoa Gmbh accompanies Procredit Holding AG & Co. Kgaa as listing advisor

* Current shareholders support envisaged listing

* No offering of shares in Procredit Holding will be made in connection with intended listing