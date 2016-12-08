BRIEF-Greenhill & Co reports Q4 earnings per share $0.74
* Reports fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.74 and annual earnings per share of $1.89
Dec 8 ProCredit Holding AG :
* Prepares to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acts as listing agent for Procredit Holding Ag & Co. KgaA
* Econnoa Gmbh accompanies Procredit Holding AG & Co. Kgaa as listing advisor
* Current shareholders support envisaged listing
* No offering of shares in Procredit Holding will be made in connection with intended listing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)