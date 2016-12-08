Dec 8 Affecto Oyj :

* Has agreed to sell its Estonian subsidiary to subsidiary's acting members of staff

* Expects to close transaction in December

* Selling price is about 1.8 million euros ($1.94 million)

* Transaction's overall impact on Affecto operating profit in 2016 is expected to be about 1.1 million euros

* Outlook for year 2016 remains unchanged