UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Mulberry Group Plc
* Half year report
* Total revenue up 10 pct to 74.5 million stg (2015: 67.8 million stg)
* Strong balance sheet with cash of 11.3 million stg at end of period (2015: 4.1 million stg)
* Total retail sales for 10 weeks to 3 December 2016 up 4% (like-for-like up 3 pct)
* International development strategy progressed with creation of majority-owned new business across China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
* Tourist spending has benefitted sales in London, although domestic demand has softened in recent weeks
* Anticipates additional FY costs of c. 1 million stg due to foreign exchange movements and an additional c. 2 million stg for strategic investments into north asia
* UK and global outlook has become more uncertain since we last reported, however we are in a good position to continue to build our business
* H1 loss before tax 0.5 million (2015: profit before tax 0.1 million)
* Digital sales up 32 pct, accounting for 14 pct of group sales (2015: 12 pct)
* Inventory reduced to 43.7 million stg (2015: 47.7 million stg) through strategic initiative
* H1 pretax loss -500,000 stg versus 100,000 stg profit year ago
* H1 revenue rose 10 percent to 74.5 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources