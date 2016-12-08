UPDATE 5-Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)
Dec 8 GIEAG Immobilien AG :
* Christoph Klotz to step down from the management board and leave company
* Christoph Klotz will resign from management board and leave company on best of terms at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday: