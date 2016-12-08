BRIEF-Intel Corp quarterly results press release
Please click on the link below for Intel Corp's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2juu4ES
Dec 8 Wige Media AG :
* Builds up new sporttotal.tv business, along with its international project business, and sells _wige broadcast and _wige solutions
* Purchase price for sold operations amounts to 4 million euros ($4.32 million) in total, 3.5 million euros of which for _wige solutions GmbH and 0.5 million euros for _wige broadcast GmbH
* In addition, _wige media is likely to raise hidden reserves by 0.8 million euros in context of restructuring
* Since only parts of order concerning technical equipment for racing track infrastructure projects in Kuwait can be taken into account in 2016, revenues are likely to amount to 63 million euros and EBT to -6.5 million euros
* Consistently positive earnings with steady growth are anticipated from 2017 onward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.
Jan 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto scraps a planned summit with Trump in the face of insistent tweets from the U.S. president demanding Mexico pay for a border wall, a spat threatening Mexican efforts to salvage trade ties. Trump wants a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a wall on the southern U.S. border and wants it to be part of a tax r