Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 15 to 30 pct
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Dec 12 Sectra AB
* Sectra's six-month interim report 2016/2017: increased earnings, strong cash flow and expanded future focus
* Q2 operating profit rose 44.5% to SEK 46.4 million (32.1), corresponding to an operating margin of 16.8% (12.1).
* Q2 order bookings increased 45.9% to SEK 299.6 million (205.3).
* Q2 net sales totaled SEK 275.4 million (264.7), up 4.0%. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales increased 4.6%.
* Q2 renegotiation of a multiyear customer contract had a nonrecurring negative effect of SEK 78.9 million on group's order stock and resulted in a retroactive adjustment to order bookings for 2014/2015
* Q2 renegotiation will have only a marginal impact on future operating profit
* Says although order bookings for quarter showed an adequate improvement, we will not be entirely satisfied until our annual growth rate increases further Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 11 percent to 25 percent, or to be 26 million yuan to 29.3 million yuan
