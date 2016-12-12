BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 15 to 30 pct
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Dec 12 Microskin PLC :
* Acquisition in an all-stock transaction, subject to valuation
* ISOCOL International will become a subsidiary of Microskin
* Christopher Musgrave, former President and Executive Director of ISOCOL International will join the Board of Directors of Microskin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 11 percent to 25 percent, or to be 26 million yuan to 29.3 million yuan
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :