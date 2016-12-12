Dec 12 Mars One Ventures AG :

* Mars One Ventures AG (Basel) signs a 6 million euro($6.36 million) funding agreement with Hong Kong based investment firm World Stock & Bond Trade Limited

* Investment occurs at a price of 0.18 euro per share, with two bonus shares for every share purchased - resulting in an average price of 0.06 euro per share