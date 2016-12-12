UPDATE 1-Spain's Banco Sabadell 2016 net profit stalls on mortgage charges
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
Dec 12 EEII AG :
* Announces that Andres Heusser, CEO of EEII AG, will resign from his position effective Dec. 31, 2016 and will be replaced by Marcus H. Bühler, starting Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* As at jan 27, investigations, including meetings amongst independent forensic accountant, management of group and auditor in progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu says expects low-double digit growth in net profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)