BRIEF-Walvax Biotechnology expects FY 2016 net profit to be 67.5 mln to 72.5 mln yuan
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 67.5 million to 72.5 million yuan
Dec 13 Traditional Therapy Clinics Ltd
* Unit entered into a contract to acquire an additional clinic from its franchised clinic base
* Purchase price for new clinic will be paid in cash by ttc and totals rmb 7.2 million
* Total purchase price represents an average EBITDA multiple of 3.5 based on clinic's earnings in 2016 financial year
* Traditional therapy clinics ltd - ttc acquires an additional clinic-ttc.ax
* Dec quarter total income from operations 230.5 million rupees
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching factories making products bound for the United States from Mexico to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.