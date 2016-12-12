Dec 13 Imugene Ltd

* Imugene broadens pipeline with acquisition of immuno-oncology technology from Melbourne's Baker IDI heart and diabetes institute

* Baker IDI will receive 1.5 per cent of net revenues generated from approved cancer therapies using technology

* Imugene will pay no upfront costs for exclusive, worldwide rights to baker IDI's arginine modulators

* Acquisition of immuno-oncology technology-imu.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: