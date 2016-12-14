Dec 14 Orion Oyj :
* Orion and University of Wisconsin-Madison to start strategic collaboration
* Target proteins identified and initially validated at UW-Madison will be provided to Orion
as first step in establishing research and development collaboration
* Parties to cover their own costs throughout collaboration
* All future income related to individual joint projects of collaboration parties shall be
shared between parties in proportion to their respective share of development investments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)