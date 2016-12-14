Dec 14 Catena Media Plc :
* Buys websites and other affiliate related assets from three US founders.
* Total upfront purchase price amounts to $15 million, whereof 25 percent will be settled
with 440,669 new Catena Media shares
* Additional earn-out payments can amount to maximum of $45 million, and are based on
revenue performance during next three years
* Acquired assets' current revenue run rate is around 1 million euros ($1.06 million) per
quarter, with an operating margin of around 75 percent
* Following acquisition, adds 3 new verticals to its business - in addition to poker, co is
also acquiring websites targeting esports and daily fantasy sports
