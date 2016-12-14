Dec 14 Tecan Group AG :

* Stefan Traeger has informed company, that he will be leaving Tecan to become chief executive officer of another publicly listed company

* Stefan Traeger has been head of Life Sciences business division and member of management board since July 2013

* He will leave Tecan by no later than end of June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)