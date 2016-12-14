Dec 14 Weifa ASA :

* Launch of Asan brand in Finland through cooperation agreement with Midsona Finland Oy

* Has signed 3-year cooperation agreement with Midsona Finland Oy (Finland)

* Agreement covers Weifa's range of Asan products

* First products will be launched towards H2 2017

* Midsona will distribute and sell products on an exclusive basis in Finnish market under Asan brand name

