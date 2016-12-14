Dec 14 Knorr Bremse Ag

* Knorr bremse - knorr-bremse and haldex have received a request for additional information and documents from antitrust division of u.s. Doj

* Knorr-Bremse's offer for haldex: request for additional information has been received from the u.s. Competition authorities