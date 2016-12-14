BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group's Seiji Nakata named as president - Nikkei
* Daiwa Securities Group's Seiji Nakata named as president of company, replacing current president Takashi Hibino effective April 1 - Nikkei
Dec 15 Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd :
* Portfolio sale, distribution and business update-goz.ax
* Sees increase in distribution guidance for FY17 to 21.5 cents per security
* Has signed contracts with entities associated with mapletree logistics trust of singapore to sell industrial properties for $142.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avio, receives authorization from French government for listing through merger with Space 2 Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.