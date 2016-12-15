Dec 15 Reverse Corp Ltd

* Expects ebitda, of between $0.6 million and $0.7 million for half year ending 31 december 2016.

* Expected result due to ozcontacts.com.au contact lens business having ebitda losses because of delay in launching new website to Jan 2017

* Reverse corp ltd - profit guidance-ref.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: