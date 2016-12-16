Dec 16 Skanska Ab
* As announced earlier, Skanska has signed a Sale and
Purchase Agreement (SPA) for its investment in the A1 motorway
in Poland
* The transaction is now expected to be recorded by Skanska
Infrastructure Development in the first quarter of 2017
instead of previously expected in the fourth quarter of 2016
* The reason is that one of the partners, NDI Autostrada,
has exercised its right of first refusal and therefore the
permit process has shifted somewhat in time
* The terms of the deal are otherwise unchanged
* The divestment to NDI Autostrada is conditional on
approval from the Polish Competition Authority
* Skanska will announce the final amount and confirm the
expected closing of the divestment in connection to the
completion and payment of the transaction.
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)