BRIEF-KBC Ancora H1 loss turns to profit after tax of 67.2 million euros
* H1 recurring financial profit 68.2 million euros ($72.91 million) versus loss of 9.4 million euros year ago
Dec 16 Swedbank
* Fastighetsbyran sells its shares in Hemnet
* Says Fastighetsbyran currently owns 34 per cent of shares in hemnet and will through an option acquire an additional 8 per cent of shares
* Fastighetsbyran will sell all of these shares.
* Says acquisition is not conditional on any regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in january 2017.
* Says for owner of Fastighetsbyran, Swedbank, sale results in a capital gain of about SEK 650 million that will be accrued to bank's results in Q1 2017
* Says global growth equity firm General Atlantic, in partnership with a consortium led by investors Pierre Siri and Henrik Persson, has signed an agreement with all owners to acquire housing site Hemnet for approximately SEK two billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* FY net banking income (on individual basis) 576.9 million euros versus 581.8 million euros ($621.89 million) year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank Zenit's (BZ) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also downgraded BZ's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The u