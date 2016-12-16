Dec 16 Swedbank

* Fastighetsbyran sells its shares in Hemnet

* Says Fastighetsbyran currently owns 34 per cent of shares in hemnet and will through an option acquire an additional 8 per cent of shares

* Fastighetsbyran will sell all of these shares.

* Says acquisition is not conditional on any regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in january 2017.

* Says for owner of Fastighetsbyran, Swedbank, sale results in a capital gain of about SEK 650 million that will be accrued to bank's results in Q1 2017

* Says global growth equity firm General Atlantic, in partnership with a consortium led by investors Pierre Siri and Henrik Persson, has signed an agreement with all owners to acquire housing site Hemnet for approximately SEK two billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)