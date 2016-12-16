Dec 16 Strongpoint ASA :

* Acquires PYD Seguridad in Spain

* Parties have agreed to an earn-out based on an average annual growth rate of 20 pct in 2017-2019

* Assumes responsibility for all net interest bearing debt related to operations in PYD Seguridad t about 500,000 euros ($522,550)

* Purchase price is 451,480 euros