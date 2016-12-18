Dec 19 Commonwealth Bank Of Australia :

* Disposes remaining shareholding in Visa Inc. For $439 million, realising an after tax profit on sale of $278 million

* CBA Group has undertaken a review of its capitalised software assets as at December 2016

* Review resulted in a one off acceleration of amortisation on certain capitalised software assets, totalling $275 million after tax