EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 19 Commonwealth Bank Of Australia :
* Disposes remaining shareholding in Visa Inc. For $439 million, realising an after tax profit on sale of $278 million
* CBA Group has undertaken a review of its capitalised software assets as at December 2016
* Review resulted in a one off acceleration of amortisation on certain capitalised software assets, totalling $275 million after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Jan 25 German regulators will meet more than 20 banks on Monday to spell out requirements for relocating some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.