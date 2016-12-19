UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Svenska Cellulosa SCA
* SCA to acquire BSN medical, a leading medical solutions company, for eur 2,740m* on a debt- and cash-free basis, based on an estimated net debt as per December 31, 2016, of EUR 1,340m
* Says closing is expected to take place during q2 2017
* Says on a pro forma basis, giving effect to acquisition, sca's net sales for full year 2015 would have increased from sek 115.3bn to sek 123.4bn
* Says pro forma adjusted ebitda** for full year 2015 would have increased from sek 19.0bn to sek 20.9bn
* Says BSN medical reported net sales for year 2015 amounted to eur 861m (sek 8,050m) and adjusted ebitda** of eur 201m (sek 1,879m)
* Says acquisition is expected to be accretive to sca's earnings per share from year one
* Says BSN medical has high cash conversion and an asset light business model
* Says transaction costs amount to approximately eur 25m of which approximately eur 15m will be recognized as an item affecting comparability during Q4 2016
* Says in relation to acquisition, sca expects to realize annual synergies of at least eur 30m with full effect three years after closing
* Says acquisition will be fully debt funded and sca has committed credit facilities in place
* Says intangibles related to the acquisition is expected to amount to approximately EUR 2.7bn
* BSN medical has approximately 6,000 employees
* completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources